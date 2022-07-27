Ollerton drink-driver deliberately drove her car into a tree

Paramedics called police after Laura Bramley-Smith crashed her white Vauxhall Corsa into the tree on Lime Grove, Newark, on November 23, 2021, at about 7.10pm.

Lynette Holland, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said Bramley-Smith was visibly upset and appeared to be intoxicated as she was consoled by her father.

She first told officers she was not driving, but later said: “I have just come off a 40-month driving ban.”

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

The 27-year-old hit her head against the windscreen and was taken to King's Mill Hospital, Sutton, where a test revealed she had 162 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, when the legal limit is 80mg.

The court heard she was convicted for drink-driving in October 2016, and again in November 2019, and was banned for driving while disqualified and without a licence in November 2020.

Bramley-Smith, of Petersmith Drive, admitted drink-driving.

Pari Seeley, mitigating, said Bramley-Smith has ‘struggled on and off with her mental health’ and ‘was really only trying to harm herself on that evening’.

She said: “It would cause her family severe difficulties if she were to be incarcerated.

“She hasn't had a drink since the incident.”

Bramley-Smith was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 20 rehabilitation days, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £128 surcharge.