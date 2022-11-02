Man charged over stabbing at Sutton Chinese restaurant
A man has appeared in court after another man needed hospital treatment following an attack in the doorway of a Chinese restaurant in Sutton.
The victim suffered a ‘single stab wound to the abdomen’ following a disturbance between two groups on Outram Street, Sutton, on Saturday, October 29, just before 11pm.
The victim was taken to hospital after being attacked in the doorway of the restaurant.
Police issued an appeal to trace three ‘older teenagers’ – two men and a woman – seen fleeing the scene.
A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were later arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Luke Winkworth, aged 20, of North Street, Sutton, has now been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article.
The girl was released on conditional bail.
Winkworth appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court where the case was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court next month. He was remanded in custody.
Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have carried out a detailed investigation over the last few days to understand exactly what happened during this incident and I am pleased a suspect has been charged.
“Our investigation is still ongoing so I would ask anyone who may have information or dash-cam footage that could assist us to please come forward if they have not already done so.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 863 of 29 October 2022. Alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.