Plain-clothed officers were on patrol when they sighted a black Skoda Fabia being driven suspiciously in Skegby on Tuesday, July 18, just after 11am.

Officers flagged the car down and when they went to speak to the driver, he fled the vehicle running into a garden in Healdswood Street and then jumped over a fence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was detained near Skegby Library in Mansfield Road. A search of the area found a bag of cash and cannabis next to the fence.

The Kinder Surprise was full of white powder believed to be cocaine. (Image: Nottinghamshire Police)

A member of the public also informed officers that the suspect had also discarded something in some nearby bushes near to where he was detained.

A Kinder Surprise plastic egg container was found with several twisted wraps of white powder believed to be cocaine. They are now being tested in a lab.

A 32-year-old man was arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a search of the suspect a belt buckle knife was found and he was further arrested for possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Neighbourhood Inspector Jon Hewitt said: “This suspect thought he could outrun the police and brazenly discard the items we believed he had on him.

“However, both officers gave chase, and we arrested him for three offences. We have also taken a quantity of drugs off the streets as a result and an offensive weapon.

“We would also like to thank the member of the public who directed officers to where a Kinder Surprise egg had been discarded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We take any reports of drug dealing in our area extremely seriously and we will be out every day ensuring those who cause the most harm to our communities are caught and their operations foiled or heavily disrupted.”