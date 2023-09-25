Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Posting on their Facebook page, Ashfield Police said: “Members of the Kirkby neighbourhood team and Ashfield Operation Reacher joined forces with the force’s off-road bike team.

“Patrols of Harlow Woods were conducted due to recent reports by concerned residents of off-road bikes in the area on a regular basis.

"Further patrols will be taking place in the near future.