Off-road bikes seized as police step up patrols in Mansfield woodland
Police have stepped their action against illegal off-road bike use in Mansfield after a successful patrol of woodland in the district.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Posting on their Facebook page, Ashfield Police said: “Members of the Kirkby neighbourhood team and Ashfield Operation Reacher joined forces with the force’s off-road bike team.
“Patrols of Harlow Woods were conducted due to recent reports by concerned residents of off-road bikes in the area on a regular basis.
"Further patrols will be taking place in the near future.
"Two bikes were seized for having no insurance.”