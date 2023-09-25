News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage

Off-road bikes seized as police step up patrols in Mansfield woodland

Police have stepped their action against illegal off-road bike use in Mansfield after a successful patrol of woodland in the district.
By John Smith
Published 25th Sep 2023, 16:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 16:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Posting on their Facebook page, Ashfield Police said: “Members of the Kirkby neighbourhood team and Ashfield Operation Reacher joined forces with the force’s off-road bike team.

Read More
Man who beat and tried to strangle Mansfield woman is jailed

“Patrols of Harlow Woods were conducted due to recent reports by concerned residents of off-road bikes in the area on a regular basis.

"Further patrols will be taking place in the near future.

"Two bikes were seized for having no insurance.”