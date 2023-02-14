Nuthall man caught using phone to record images under women's clothing

Aaron Shand, of Larkfield Road, Nuthall, was caught after a woman noticed him making lunging movements while his phone was in his hand as he spoke to her.

The incident happened at John Lewis, in Nottingham’s Victoria Centre, on October 29, 2021.

Shand left the store, but was detained almost two weeks later when he returned to the shopping centre and a security guard spotted him.

Aaron Shand was sentenced at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.

His mobile phone was seized and a second female victim was identified and traced.

The police investigation found the woman had been targeted by Shand in Boots, in the same shopping centre, on the same day.

Shand admitted two counts of outraging public decency.

The 20-year-old appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court and was sentenced to an 18-month community order, involving 40 rehabilitation activity days.

He was also ordered to pay £150 compensation to both his victims.

Sergeant Richard Tiernan said: “Shand showed a brazen disregard for his victims, who were left very distressed.

“Had he not been challenged when he was I have no doubt that his offending would have continued.

“For that reason I would like to commend the actions of the staff who helped us detain Shand and bring his offending to an end.

“I would urge anyone who fears they may have been the victim of upskirting or any sexual offence to come forward and tell the police.

