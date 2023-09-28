News you can trust since 1952
Nuisance Sutton tenant evicted for persistent anti-social behaviour

The community safety team at Ashfield Council has successfully evicted a former resident of Priestic Road, Sutton, for persistent anti-social behaviour offenses and ordered them to pay costs totalling £1038.69.
By John Smith
Published 28th Sep 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 13:10 BST
A closure order was initially granted at Mansfield Magistrates Court on March 3, for a period of three months to prevent incidents of drug activity, violence, and noise nuisance linked to the address.

The order was granted under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 which prohibited access to the property to all persons except council representatives and the emergency services.

Drugs and substance paraphernalia found in the property. Photo: ADCDrugs and substance paraphernalia found in the property. Photo: ADC
The persistent anti-social behaviour from those visiting and living at the property was having a significant impact to local residents which resulted in the community safety team proceeding to evict the tenant and obtain possession of the property through legal proceedings.

A hearing for possession took place at Mansfield County Court on June 29 where the council was granted a possession order meaning that the previous tenant had to surrender the property back to the authority and ordered to pay costs of £1,038.69 by July.

The resident had failed to hand back the keys and remove possessions from the property by July 13, so bailiffs were sent in to carry out the eviction on September 20.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith (Ash Ind), council deputy leader and executive lead for community safety and crime reduction, said: “We can’t praise the community safety team enough for the hard work that goes in to improving the area and promote community safety.

"We encourage and rely on residents reporting incidents such as this, so we can act accordingly and in the best interests of our communities.”