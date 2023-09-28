News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike

Mansfield brothers set up cannabis dealing business to pay off drug debts

Two Mansfield brothers who grew and sold cannabis in ordered to make money and pay off drug debts have been sentenced at the crown court.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:55 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police raided Owen Hossack's Bancroft Lane home at 7.45am on January 29, 2021, and found more than half a kilo of the dried class B drug with a potential street value of £5,820.

Deal bags, scales and mobile phones with evidence of dealing were also discovered, said prosecutor Edie Leonard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At his brother Joseph's address, on Padley Hill, officers found five cannabis plants with a potential yield of £2,500 if sold at street level.

Nottingham Crown Court.Nottingham Crown Court.
Nottingham Crown Court.
Most Popular

Nottingham Crown Court heard Owen, now aged 21, has no previous convictions, while Joseph, aged 27, was convicted of possessing cannabis with intent to supply in 2016.

They both admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis and Owen also pleaded guilty to producing cannabis, but they have both stayed out of trouble since.

Stefan Fox, mitgating, said Owen got involved to fund his own drug habit but “can't avoid accepting there was a financial advantage.”

Read More
Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates C...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard he was "vulnerable and easily influenced" and “he now finds himself in the same position as his brother was in 2016.”

Katie Hodgkinson said Joseph grew the drugs out of “misguided loyalty to help pay off his brother’s debts.”

She said it was a “grave mistake and one he doesn’t intend to repeat,” before adding: “He has put a lot of effort into getting his life on an upward trajectory.”

"He feels dreadful that his parents have been involved in this ," she said. “He never wants to put his mum and dad in this position again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"At the moment he describes himself as a black sheep and wants to get back into their good graces.”

On Wednesday, Recorder Simon King told Joseph he needed to understand how close he came to receiving a custodial term and warned him not to step out of line again.

He sentenced him to 15 months in jail, suspended for two years, with 200 hours of unpaid work and five rehabilitation days. And he sentenced Owen to a six-month prison term, suspended for 18 months, with 100 hours of unpaid work.

He told them: “You will have no one else to blame if you come back before the courts again.”