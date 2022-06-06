4. Nuisance biker

On May 22, the Shirebrook SNT posted: “Last night we spotted one of the nuisance bikes that was doing the rounds in Shirebrook. Unfortunately we were unable to seize the bike due to the rider making off (that's always the frustrating part for us!). However, in this unusual case, the helpful rider did decide to stop for one of our officers for a few seconds only to pass his details. Today, we paid the owner a visit and seized the bike! (I bet he didn't see that coming!). One male fined for no insurance and no valid driving licence.”

Photo: Shirebrook SNT