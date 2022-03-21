Notts woman 'shocked' and 'angry' as Ukraine drop-off business daubed with Nazi graffiti
The owners of Spray Tech Refinishing say they were shocked and upset that their business, which had been helping with donations for Ukraine, was targeted by thugs who daubed a swastika over the company’s signage
The body repair shop at Boughton has been a hive of activity in recent weeks as a major drop-off point for donations for Ukraine.
Owners Sharon and Alan Weston had opened up this morning to continue boxing up donations, when they spotted that a swastika had been sprayed over the company’s signage.
Sharon admits that the graffiti has really knocked her back, and made her reluctant to continue her efforts.
She explained: “This is not something I expected to see this morning.
"Why would someone do this?
“As many people know we've been involved in collecting donations for the people of Ukraine who have lost everything – could this be linked?
"I’m disappointed, shocked and upset – not only for what they have done, but it’s also the criminal damage to our sign that’s not cheap to replace.
"It has just properly knocked me back, and it’s made me think that I just don’t feel like carrying on, knowing that people out there are being like this.
"It’s so disrespectful!”
Nottinghamshire Police have been approached for comment.