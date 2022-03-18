Sharon Weston says she felt helpless watching the news, and took action after realising there were no donation drop-off points in her village.

Taking to Facebook, Sharon advertised that her husband Alan’s firm, Spray Tech Refinishing, was happy to collate donations, and she set about making contact with her local councillors and transport firms to organise the logistics of transporting the goods to where they were needed.

Over the coming days, Sharon admits that people’s generosity overwhelmed her, and she had to recruit an army of volunteers to help.

A team of volunteers helped pack the donations

Sharon explains: “I had initially taken to Facebook to gather some interest from the local community and, soon after, we started getting donations coming in thick and fast.

"Shortly afterwards, schools in our area started to gather their own donations, and these were either collected by us or dropped off to us.

"By doing this, it created a great impact on the ongoing donations and an even greater influx of offers – we were blown away.”

Sharon asked on community groups for help, and was again inundated with offers from willing volunteers.

Volunteers were stunned with the amount of donations

"It's been fantastic with the donations coming in, and seeing the local communities come together as one to help out Ukraine” she continued.

“I would like to thank these volunteers for their continued help and support;

"First of all, I would like to thank my husband, Alan Weston, for the use of his unit at his company Spray Tech Refinishing.

"I would also like to thank my daughter Chloe Elsom for spreading the word at the school, and to Tommy Brock and Kieran Weston, workers at Spray Tech Refinishing, for taking in the donations when they were dropped off.

Donations were stacked out at Spray Tech

“Massive thanks to Theresa Gordon-Wade, Phil Wade, Martin Crosthwaite, Liana Dolan, Kirk Dolan, Bradley Dolan, Max Dolan, Estelle Beadsworth, and Carmen Hewitt for their help.

“I would like to show appreciation to councillors Mike Pringle at Ollerton and Boughton District Council, and Sarah Madigan for Leamington Ward in Sutton for spreading the word and creating further connections.

“Finally, a sincere thank you to everyone who has donated to this cause, you are all making a big difference.”

