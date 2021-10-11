Notts police 'concerned for safety' of missing Kirkby teenager

Police are “concerned for the safety” of a missing teenager last seen in Kirkby.

By Dale Spridgeon
Monday, 11th October 2021, 12:30 pm
Missing 15-year-old Kyle Brown

Nottinghamshire Police ask: “have you seen Kyle Brown?

He was reported missing from the Kirkby area at around 5pm on Friday, October 8.

Kyle is described as a white male, slim built, around 5ft 5ins, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit top and grey shorts, carrying a black man bag.

Any information, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 166 of 9 October 2021.

