Ashfield police need your help to find man after incident at Sutton Tesco

Ashfield police are calling on the public’s help to trace a man wanted in connection with an incident at the Tesco in Sutton.

By Dale Spridgeon
Friday, 8th October 2021, 2:52 pm

A post on Ashfield Police’s Facebook page said: "We need your help. Recognise this male?

“We’d like to speak to them in connection to an incident that occurred outside of Tesco Express, Alfreton Road, Sutton, on September 11, at 8.05pm.”

Have you seen this man - wanted by police following an incident at 8.05pm at Sutton Tesco, on September 11.

If you recognise the male or can help, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 0788_11092021.

