Nottinghamshire Police arrest man after fast-paced drone work finds stolen caravan

The van was spotted at a property in Tolney Lane, Newark, on Monday, March 7, after police received intelligence suggesting it was in the area.

Nottinghamshire Police said the theft had also been discussed at a weekly rural multi-agency meeting, where police forces across the region meet virtually to share vital intelligence and discuss ongoing activity.

Officers had completed a number of enquiries, including CCTV, after the vehicle was reported missing from the Chesterfield area on Sunday, March 6.

A subsequent search of the area also uncovered a number of other suspected stolen items, including a jet ski, power tools, a generator, quad bike and a trailer.

The joint work involved officers from response, neighbourhood policing, Operation Reacher, the force control room and the drone team, as well as officers from Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

A 32-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Inspector Matt Ward, District Commander for Newark and Sherwood, said: “Working together with other forces, as well as joining up different departments within Nottinghamshire Police, is essential to our work in investigating criminal activity.

“This is a great example of how beneficial this joint approach can be. By bringing in various resources and having contact with both Derbyshire and Leicestershire colleagues, it helped us not only find the caravan and jet ski, but also helped us track down their owners, which was a great result for them.