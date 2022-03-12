New boat to help Notts Police dive team solve crime and save lives
Specially trained officers who search the county’s waters to solve crimes and save lives are set to become even more effective in their efforts as they welcome a new important piece of kit.
Nottinghamshire Police’s Underwater Search Unit has recently introduced a new boat to the fleet, which will be used in a range of day-to-day operations as well as emergency call-outs.
The team members use their expertise to help with a number of enquiries and reports, including searching for missing people, helping those who have got into trouble in the water and also recovering items which may be important evidence for an ongoing criminal investigation.
Sporting a much larger deck than the team’s current boats, it will allow the whole team to be deployed on to the water together, and it also has a drop-down platform to make it easier for divers to transfer into the water and for equipment and findings to be lifted out and recovered.
Police Constable James Patterson, one of the team’s dive supervisors, said: “The new boat will be absolutely brilliant and it gives us a lot more flexibility in terms of what we can do when we’re out on a dive.
“The drop-down front means that, for any recoveries we make, we don’t have to use any other equipment to help us lift it out of the water, we can bring it straight on to the deck.
“In previous dives, we’ve had to bring out a couple of boats at a time to be able to fit the diver, the standby diver, and the other required members of the team to help each of them on the deck.
“What this boat does is it gives us an all-in-one safe platform that we can dive with and fit all our resources on, which makes life a lot easier for the likes of the dive supervisor as having everything in one place means you can communicate and work out what is going off a lot easier and a lot quicker.
“We also have the benefit of being able to get quite close to the sides of the river’s edge as it is a solid, plastic boat and it is very hard-wearing, meaning we can also use it for bank searching.”