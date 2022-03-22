Notts Police address Blidworth 'murder' rumours as woman's body found
Nottinghamshire Police have released a statement after rumours circulated that a woman had been murdered in Blidworth.
A large police presence had been witnessed on Dale Close in Blidworth shortly after 11pm on Sunday, March 20, with investigation teams remaining at the property until Monday March 21.
Rumours began to surface online that a woman’s body had been found and that a murder had taken place.
Nottinghamshire Police have now released a statement confirming that a woman has died, however they have said that her death is not being treated as suspicious.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of a woman’s sudden death in Dale Close, Blidworth, shortly after 11pm on Sunday evening, March 20.
“Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.
"Our thoughts are of course with the woman’s family at this very difficult time.”