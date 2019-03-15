Notts man charged with murder after seaside assault

A 28-year-old man from Nottinghamshire has been charged with murder following an assault in a seaside resort.

The charge relates to an incident outside a takeaway in Whitby last month.

The incident happened outside Porto Pizza in Whitby. Picture: Google Maps.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A 28-year-old man from Nottinghamshire has been charged with murder following an incident in Whitby last month.

"The charge related to an incident which occurred on Sunday, February 24, at about 12.05am, outside Porto Pizza, Windsor Terrace, in which a 47-year-old man was assaulted.

"He was taken to hospital but later died on Thursday, February 28.

"The man has been remanded in custody to appear at Scarborough Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 18."

The victim, who has not been named, is believed to be from the Whitby area.

Christopher Coakley, aged 28, of Palace Gardens, has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident.

He appeared at York Magistrates' Court where the case was committed to York Crown Court to be heard next month. Coakley was remanded in custody.



