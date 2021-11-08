Sutton man turning estate red for Remembrance Day thanks to generous donations

Andy Jones is originally from Watford and moved to Sutton eighteen years ago, and decided to take action after seeing poppies displayed throughout the neighbouring town of Huthwaite.

The 59-year-old contacted Ashfield MP Lee Anderson, who organised an initial delivery of poppies, and Andy set about distributing them and requesting donations from neighbours.

Andrew Brewster, owner of Unique Positive Solutions in Huthwaite, which specialises in employment opportunities for veterans, heard about the appeal from Andy’s son-in-law Ben Perry, and got in touch with Andy to offer a sizeable donation to the appeal.

Cheque presentation to The Royal British Legion, picture includes Lee Anderson MP, Andy Jones, Ben Perry, Andrew Brewster, Ben Greig and Lt Col Keith Spiers

Andy explains: “I’ve always had an affinity with the armed forces and think it’s really important that we remember our fallen.

"We started off with just 40 poppies and have now raised more than £2,000, thanks to some fantastic donations, so we are hoping to be bigger and better each year.”

Unique Positive Solutions had initially pledged £1,000 for the appeal, but they decided to double their donation on the day of the presentation.

"I couldn’t believe it” Andy continued.

“The work they do in helping veterans back into employment is fantastic, so for them to get behind what we are trying to do is wonderful.

"£2,000 is a huge amount and really means we can make sure the whole estate is decked out with poppies this year and beyond.”

Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield, added: “Every year I get as many street poppies as I can and so far, we have raised over £2,000 this year alone.

"I am always so proud of the people of Ashfield and their willingness to support the Royal British Legion.

"Every street poppy in the country has now been sold, with the Legion completely selling out.

"That’s brilliant news for them and I am happy I get to play a small part in helping them.”

Residents on the estate also have big plans to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, and are hoping to decorate the whole of the estate in bunting for the occasion.

