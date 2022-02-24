A woman in her 60s handed over thousands of pounds in cash to fraudsters, and another report saw a lady in her 70s lose £11,500 after a man purported to be a police officer.

The first victim received a call on January 24 from the fraudster who claimed he was working for the Metropolitan Police.

The man requested her to withdraw large amounts of cash as part of a covert police operation and that she would get the money back.

One victim was conned into buying an £11,500 Rolex watch

After being told she could be arrested if she did not co-operate, the vulnerable woman was talked into withdrawing almost £7,000 in cash from a bank.

She was told the bank was under investigation and officers needed her to withdraw the money as part of a covert evidence-gathering exercise.

During the same week, the second victim also received a call saying she was part of a covert police operation was persuaded to buy a £11,500 Rolex watch, which was later collected from her doorstep.

In both incidents the fraudster used the same police officer's name and same phrasing, to convince the both victims to co-operate.

Scam

Fiona Price, a fraud and cyber protection officer at Nottinghamshire Police, said both victims were being supported by specialist officers having been targeted in the sophisticated scam.

She said: "We have unfortunately continued to receive reports of scammers contacting individuals via the telephone and pretending to either be police officers or bank staff.

“If you receive such a call you should not give out any personal information and hang up immediately.

“If you are ever unsure whether the person speaking to you is a genuine police officer, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and ask to speak with that officer; any police officer would not be offended by you wishing to verify their identity.

“We stress no police officers will ever call you out of the blue asking for personal information, including bank account details.

“A police officer would never ask you to withdraw money or purchase high-value items, such as gold or watches, as part of an investigation.

“We are urging people to share this among friends and family.

“Not everyone has access to the internet, so people do tell neighbours and relatives about these types of scams.

“If you receive a phone call like this please report it to the police immediately and inform Action Fraud."

“f you receive a text, email or call claiming to be from or contacting you on behalf of the a police force and is asking you to either click on a link or to give information such as your name, credit card or bank details, it’s a scam.

Do not do what the caller asks and instead report the call to the police.

You can report fraud online via actionfraud.police.uk or on 0300 123 2040.