Police have issued a warning to anyone who was involved in violence at recent protests in Nottingham – or anyone intending to indulge violent acts – that they can expect ‘a knock at the door’ from officers.

The warning comes after a suspect wanted in connection with violent disorder during a recent Nottingham protest received an early morning wake-up call from police officers.

Officers carried out a warrant in Broadwood Road in Bestwood at 7am this morning (Wednesday).

The warrant was executed in connection with a violent incident witnessed during pre-planned protests in the city centre on Saturday, August 3.

Nottinghamshire Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin says anyone involved in violent disorder can expect the police to catch up with them. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

A 19-year-old Asian male was punched several times by a white male.

Other men then became involved in the altercation throwing punches and kicks at the teenage victim.

Following extensive lines of inquiry, a warrant was executed at Broadwood Road.

A man wanted in connection with the incident was not at the address but found at his girlfriend’s property a short distance away.

A 35-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and taken into custody.

Nottinghamshire Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin said: “The public shared with us some footage that we have re-investigated and has led us to identify some suspects.

"We will continue with these investigations.

“The message couldn’t be clearer – there is absolutely no place for violent disorder on the streets of our city.

“We won’t stand for it. If you wish to cause disorder of any kind, then expect a knock at your door.

“As this warrant proves, we will arrest you and ensure justice is served.”