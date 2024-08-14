Nottinghamshire Police warn anyone involved in protest violence to 'expect a knock at your door'
and live on Freeview channel 276
The warning comes after a suspect wanted in connection with violent disorder during a recent Nottingham protest received an early morning wake-up call from police officers.
Officers carried out a warrant in Broadwood Road in Bestwood at 7am this morning (Wednesday).
The warrant was executed in connection with a violent incident witnessed during pre-planned protests in the city centre on Saturday, August 3.
A 19-year-old Asian male was punched several times by a white male.
Other men then became involved in the altercation throwing punches and kicks at the teenage victim.
Following extensive lines of inquiry, a warrant was executed at Broadwood Road.
A man wanted in connection with the incident was not at the address but found at his girlfriend’s property a short distance away.
A 35-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and taken into custody.
Nottinghamshire Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin said: “The public shared with us some footage that we have re-investigated and has led us to identify some suspects.
"We will continue with these investigations.
“The message couldn’t be clearer – there is absolutely no place for violent disorder on the streets of our city.
“We won’t stand for it. If you wish to cause disorder of any kind, then expect a knock at your door.
“As this warrant proves, we will arrest you and ensure justice is served.”