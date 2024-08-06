Nottinghamshire Police have charged eight people following protests in Nottingham city centre at the weekend.

Police arrested 15 people during the protests held in and around Old Market Square on Saturday August 3 after rival groups were separated by officers during a demonstration.

Though the force said events remained "largely peaceful" they warned any other disorder would be met with a "robust response".

Police confirmed eight people have now been charged with a variety of offences including public order, weapon offences and assaulting an emergency worker.

Antony Chadwick, 36, of Nuthall Road, Leen Valley, Nottingham; Dominic Lane, 46, of Repton Road, Bulwell, Nottingham; Joshua Witts, 36, of Firs Street, Long Eaton, Derbyshire; Owen Lawrence, 18, of no fixed address, and Mervin Lewis, 40, of Oughton Close, Edwalton, Nottinghamshire, were all charged under section 4 of the Public Order Act.

Ibrahim Omar, 24, of Glapton Road, The Meadows, Nottingham, has been charged with possession of a Class B drug.

Kevin Musgrave, 37, of High Lane East in West Hallam, Derbyshire, was charged with assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage.

And Victoria Gray, 42, of High Lane East, West Hallam, Derbyshire, was charged with causing religious aggravated harassment, alarm or distress, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and breaching sections 4 and 29 of the Public Order Act.

Deputy Chief Constable Steve Cooper said: “The vast majority of the public who attended carried out their right to protest in a peaceful manner.

“Those who were intent on causing problems were dealt with robustly.

“It should be repeated that anyone who comes into the city or our neighbourhoods over the coming days to cause any kind of disorder can expect a robust response from us.

“It simply won’t be tolerated.”

The force said three people were released with no further action while investigations continue on a number of other people.

The demonstrations, which saw chanting from some far-right and anti-facist protesters, were among a number to take place in towns and cities across the UK.

Protests organised by the far-right started across the country after the fatal stabbing of three young girls in Southport.