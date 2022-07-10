New Deputy Chief Constable for Nottinghamshire honoured to take on role

DCC Steve Cooper

DCC Steve Cooper began his new position this week after being promoted from his previous role as Assistant Chief Constable.

Steve, who began his policing career in London and has served in Nottinghamshire for more than 20 years, said: “It is an honour and a privilege to take up the role of Deputy Chief Constable.

“After 21 years of working for Nottinghamshire Police, I am thrilled to take on this role.

"I have a strong sense of connection and commitment to the area, and to the staff and public I am so proud of working with and for.

“I’m looking forward to supporting all our officers and staff in doing the job they joined for, delivering the best possible policing to our local communities.”

Steve transferred to Nottinghamshire Police from the Metropolitan Police Service in 2001 and was posted to Mansfield.

He was promoted to Inspector in 2002, where he worked in a variety of posts including in response, neighbourhoods and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Steve was promoted to Superintendent in October 2007 and was responsible for leading operations in the city.

During this period, Steve commanded many of the large events that the city hosted, including the Diamond Jubilee visit by Her Majesty The Queen and the Old Market Square events for the Olympic Torch Relay.

In 2013, Steve was promoted to Chief Superintendent and Divisional Commander for the city of Nottingham.

Steve became Assistant Chief Constable in April 2017, being made responsible for leading the Change Programme – leading the force through transformational change and a policing model for Nottinghamshire which is affordable, effective and efficient in achieving its policing responsibilities.

In his free time, Steve likes running and generally keeping fit and tries to complete a few half marathons each year.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “Steve has an extensive in-depth knowledge of the force and the region, having served in various roles in operational and organisational policing.