Carrick joined the Met in 2001 before becoming an armed officer with the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command in 2009.

At Southwark Crown Court today, January 16, he admitted four counts of rape and other sex offences, having pleaded guilty to 43 charges, including 20 counts of rape, in December.

“When a member of the public calls the police they want that trust, confidence, reassurance and professionalism immediately and that is what we will deliver.”

Nottinghamshire Police has issued an update about “processes and procedures”, addressing public safety concerns after Carrick’s guilty plea.

Deputy Chief Constable Steven Cooper said: “In March 2022, His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services conducted an independent inspection of Nottinghamshire Police, to examine the effectiveness of the force’s response to vetting and counter corruption.

“It was reassuring the inspectorate rated us as good, with only one area for improvement, which we have now addressed.

“That said, we are not complacent and will continually look to improve the service we offer.

“The force regularly rejects applicants and dismisses staff who let down the public and their colleagues.

“The public can have trust and confidence in the processes and procedures we have in force, to ensure our officers and staff meet the high standards expected of them.