Officers carried out intelligence-led warrants on January 12 and 13 at a dozen addresses across Mansfield, Sutton, Skegby and South Normanton, as well as Ilkeston.

Police said drugs worth more than £500,000 were found at two properties on Beech Avenue, Mansfield.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “The seized drugs and associated equipment have been taken away and will be destroyed.

Beech Avenue, Mansfield.

“Extensive remedial work will also be required to fix dangerously bypassed electrics.”

Three men, aged 57, 26 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and later released on bail.

Insp Jon Hewitt, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield district commander, said: “Cannabis cultivation is a very serious offence and is often linked to violent organised crime groups from home and abroad.

“It is also very often linked to other very serious offences such as human trafficking and modern slavery.

“Neighbouring residents, meanwhile, are also placed at considerable risk of fire from these pop-up drugs factories.