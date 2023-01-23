The force said officers are trying to find 27-year-old Ricky Etherington.

A force spokesman said: “Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who is wanted in relation to a harassment incident.”

PC Jade Jackson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We are keen to track down Etherington as soon as possible and would appreciate the help of the public.

“If you see him, please do not approach him but call 999 immediately.

