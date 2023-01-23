Firefighters in Ashfield practice ice rescues - with unusual target
Firefighters from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station took to a frozen King’s Mill Reservoir – to rescue a tin can stranded on the ice.
The ‘rescue’ was all part of training for the crew – with firefighters practising a range of rescues, such as using a throwline, or a hose inflation system to retrieve the can from the frozen reservoir.
It follows the tragic death of four boys who died after falling through ice at a frozen lake in Solihull.
A fire station spokesman said: “Remember to never go onto the ice to retrieve anything.”