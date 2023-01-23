News you can trust since 1952
Firefighters in Ashfield practice ice rescues - with unusual target

Firefighters from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station took to a frozen King’s Mill Reservoir – to rescue a tin can stranded on the ice.

By Jon Ball
3 minutes ago

The ‘rescue’ was all part of training for the crew – with firefighters practising a range of rescues, such as using a throwline, or a hose inflation system to retrieve the can from the frozen reservoir.

It follows the tragic death of four boys who died after falling through ice at a frozen lake in Solihull.

A fire station spokesman said: “Remember to never go onto the ice to retrieve anything.”

1. Preparation

Firefighters prepare a throwline.

Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

2. Safety checks

Checking equipment on the shore.

Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

3. Can they do it?

A hose is used to 'rescue' the can.

Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

4. Inflation rate

Using a hose inflation system.

Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

