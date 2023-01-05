David Evans left a note for his landlord, explaining he would be away, two months before court date in May last year, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Mark Knowles, prosecuting, said 66-year-old Evans stripped the girl naked and hurt her when assaulted her, but denied everything when questioned, instead claiming his victim and her father had lied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, his victim said she finds it difficult to leave home alone and has “horrible dreams” of Evans coming through her window at night.

Nottingham Crown Court

She suffers from flashbacks, post-traumatic stress disorder and depression as a consequence, the court heard, and has self-harmed and tried to take her own life.

Mr Knowles added that police found child porn on Evans’s computer, following his arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In June 2005, Evans, of Nottingham Road, Eastwood, was jailed for 42 months, with a three-year extension, for sex offences against two girls aged under 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans admitted sexual assault, failing to comply with notification requirements and possession of indecent images.

Digby Johnson, mitigating, said Evans has spinal problems and all his possessions were dumped in a skip after his arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He knows what he has done is absolutely abhorrent,” he said. “He is desperately sorry. He knows there is a real chance he may not come out of prison.”

Sentencing, Judge Stuart Rafferty KC said his victim’s ordeal was ‘extended cruelly and unnecessarily’ by his selfish denial of the charges and his attempt to flee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told Evans: “Your predilection for young girls never went away and that is why you committed these offences.

“It is said you feel terribly sorry for the girl, but you suggested she was a serial liar and had been put up to lie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whatever your protestations and self-delusions, I don't have the faintest doubt you are a continuing danger to young children. Whatever miseries you have heaped upon yourself you have damaged that girl for life.”