Nottinghamshire man in hospital after being 'repeatedly struck with blunt object' in his own home

The victim, a man in his 50s, suffered multiple injuries after he was hit repeatedly with a blunt object at a shared address in Percy Street, Eastwood.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics at around 2.30pm yesterday and remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating the attack.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody.

Detective Constable Nathan Wall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an isolated but nasty assault involving two people who were known to each other. Our investigations are at an early stage and we are working with other residents to establish exactly what took place inside this address.