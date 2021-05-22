Nottinghamshire man in hospital after being 'repeatedly struck with blunt object' in his own home
A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being assaulted in his Nottinghamshire home.
The victim, a man in his 50s, suffered multiple injuries after he was hit repeatedly with a blunt object at a shared address in Percy Street, Eastwood.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics at around 2.30pm yesterday and remains in a serious condition in hospital.
A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody.
Detective Constable Nathan Wall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an isolated but nasty assault involving two people who were known to each other. Our investigations are at an early stage and we are working with other residents to establish exactly what took place inside this address.
“If anyone saw what happened or has any other additional information they can contact us directly on 101 quoting incident 398 of 21 May or they can make a report anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers.”