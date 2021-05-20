Step back in time with 15 great pictures of Mansfield and Ashfield in 1982

It was the year Britain went to war with Argentina over the Falkland Islands, Italy won football’s World Cup and Princess Diana gave birth to Prince William.

But what was happening locally?

Let’s take a look at some of the images our photographers captured across Mansfield and Ashfield almost 40 years ago.

Can you spot any familiar faces or maybe yourself?

A message from the Editor:

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

Click here to subscribe.

1. Co-op Laundry Did you work at the Co-op Laundry in 1982? Photo: Chad Buy photo

2. Glapwell Colliery CC Can you recognise any of the Glapwell cricketers from the 80s? Photo: Chad Buy photo

3. Carter Lane Do you recognise any of the shops from 1982? Photo: Chad Buy photo

4. Co-op Laundry Can you recognise any ex-colleagues from your days at the laundry? Photo: Chad Buy photo