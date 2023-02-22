Curtis Campbell was jailed for more than four years at Nottingham Crown Court

The consignment - delivered from an address in Los Angeles, California – had been destined for an address in Hucknall Road, Sherwood.

The seized parcel, the contents of which were described as ‘machinery for dry cleaning’, contained 260 bags of cannabis and had a total weight of 153 kilograms.

Following inquiries Nottinghamshire Police officers executed a warrant in Hucknall Road, Sherwood, four days later on November 16 last year.

The huge drugs haul worth up to £1m was seized by Border Force officials at East Midlands Airport

Curtis Campbell, aged 31, was arrested at the address.

Evidence of drugs importation and supply was also found on phones attributed to Campbell who was subsequently charged with being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of a Class B drug.

Campbell, of Oulton Lodge, Top Valley, pleaded guilty to the charge and further counts of supplying and producing a class B drug.

He was jailed for four years and eight months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on February 21.

The court also heard another parcel, sent from the United States and addressed to Campbell, was intercepted by Border Force officials at the Coventry International Hub on May 2 last year.

That parcel contained 530g of cannabis, with a potential street value of up to £4,500 and Campbell was arrested on August 11 last year in connection with this incident.

Detective Constable Ben Grayson said: “These detailed investigations show how Nottinghamshire Police and its partners work tirelessly to prevent and combat this level of organised crime.

“I’m delighted our operations have resulted in a drug dealer being stopped in his tracks and brought to justice, as well as an extremely large quantity of drugs he intended for onward supply being taken off the streets, reducing harm caused to others and stopping the funding of organised crime.