Burglar caught by police after falling from the bike he'd stolen in Sutton
A burglar was caught by police after he fell off the bike that he’d just stolen.
Darren Smedley, aged 43, was found sprawled on the floor after falling from the bike in Bingham Avenue, Sutton, at around 6.40am on December 9, 2022.
Police were called when Smedley became aggressive and walked away from a paramedic at the scene.
The reason for his behaviour later became clear when the bike he had been riding was reported stolen from a property in nearby Greenfields.
Smedley was arrested by police after he had forced his way into a garage in Bingham Avenue.
READ MORE: Police investigate Rainworth burglary after suspect broke in through bedroom window
He later pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and one of threatening behaviour.
He also pleaded guilty to another burglary in Kirkby Road, Sutton, in the early hours of Sunday, September 18, 2022, and another attempted break-in in Kirkby on April 18.
Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, February 17, Smedley was jailed for a total of two years.
PC Zoe Connellan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglary is a horribly invasive crime that often leaves victims feeling unsafe in their own homes.
"People like Smedley may care little for the upset and distress they cause to their victims, but we do.
“That’s why we have teams of specialist detectives working exclusively on burglary investigations to ensure offenders are identified and bought to justice.
“In this case Smedley made our job a little easier than it often is and I am pleased he has now been jailed for his offending.”