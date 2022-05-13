Nottinghamshire crime tsar who broke speed limit five times criticised in the Commons

Lilian Greenwood, Labour member for Nottingham South, called on the leader of the House of Commons, Sherwood MP Mark Spencer, to give his views on Mrs Henry’s case.

Mrs Henry was elected as commissioner in May 2021 and is responsible for holding Nottinghamshire Police to account and overseeing the force’s spending.

She appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 3, after committing five speeding offences from March to June 2021.

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner.

The offences took place while she was campaigning to be the new crime commissioner as well as after she had been elected to the post.

Mrs Henry, aged 51, of Giltbrook, pleaded guilty to all five offences.

Fatal five

Speaking in the House of Commons, Ms Greenwood said: “Every 22 minutes someone is killed or seriously injured on the UK roads and police describe speeding as one of the ‘fatal five’.

“Last week, we learned Nottinghamshire’s police and crime commissioner, who was elected and promised to tackle speeding on our roads, has admitted to breaking the law five times in 12 weeks, including two near a primary school.

“What does this say about her commitment to road safety?”

Mr Spencer, a Conservative like Mrs Henry, replied: “As you will be aware, I think that is a case that is ongoing so I won’t comment specifically on that individual court case.

“But what I would say is speeding is something that should be condemned.

“Local authorities, police and the government will put measures in place to reduce the speed particularly around schools.

“I know of someone who has done a lot of campaigning around speeding particularly around villages in my constituency, I will continue to pursue those who break the law by speeding.”

During Mrs Henry’s court hearing it was decided sentencing should be dealt with by a district judge,

The court heard in a written statement Mrs Henry was ‘embarrassed and ashamed’ about the incidents.