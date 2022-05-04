Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner admits five speeding offences in four months

Caroline Henry, aged 51, of Giltbrook, was elected as a Conservative commissioner in May 2021 and is responsible for holding Nottinghamshire Police to account and overseeing its spending.

She appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court yesterday in relation to five speeding offences from March to June 2021.

The offences took place while she was still campaigning to be the new crime commissioner as well as after she was elected to the role.

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner.

The court was told an automatic camera recorded her travelling at 35mph in a 30mph zone in Chilwell, Nottinghamshire, on March 17, 2021, at 2.56pm.

She also exceeded a 30mph speed limit a day after on March 18, 2021, being caught at 40mph at 10.33am, on the A610 in Nuthall Road between Stockhill Lane and Bar Lane.

On May 2, 2021, at 11.05am, she was recorded at 38mph in a 30mph limit on the A6464 Woodside Road in Beeston.

She then exceeded the 30mph speed limit on Oxclose Lane, Daybrook on May 27 at 8.33pm, beingh recorded at 38mph, and again on June 8, at 9.13pm, where she drove at 35mph.

Mrs Henry has admitted all give offences.

However, Noel Philo, her lawyer, argued sentencing should be dealt with by a district judge and two of the incidents should be challenged under ‘special reasons’.

If special reasons are proved, it could prevent some of a potential 15 points being added to Mrs Henry’s licence – a total of 12 or more penalty points on a driving licence can result in a ban from driving of a minimum of six months.

The court heard Mrs Henry – who attended the court building, but was not present for the hearing – was ‘embarrassed and ashamed’ about the incidents.

Sentencing was adjourned to a district judge at the court on July 19.

In a statement following the hearing Mrs Henry said: “For technical legal reasons, the court has constituted they cannot deal with the case today.

“I cannot comment on the ongoing case. I will be explaining the context of this matter in due course.”