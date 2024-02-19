Newthorpe man handed 21-day driving ban after admitting speeding
Nottingham Magistrates Court heard Matthew Buxton, aged 37, of Halls Lane, was doing 78mph on the Eastwood by-pass in Kimberley on February 23 last year when the maximum speed limit on the road is 50mph.
In court, Buxton was fined £120 and also ordered to pay £90 costs and £48 victim surcharge.
He also had six points added to his licence and was banned from driving for 21 days.
The reduced disqualification was due to mitigating circumstances that a longer ban would cause exceptional hardship found on the basis that disqualification would impact on his ability to gain employment as a joiner with interviews pending and potential impact on losing his motability vehicle.