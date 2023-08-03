Newstead woman stole £95K from elderly relative to fund gambling habit

Siobhan Taylor stole from her husband's grandmother, who is in her 80s and in a care home because of her deteriorating health, between July 2019 and June 2020, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

Luc Chignell, prosecuting, said Taylor abused her position of trust by taking what amounted to two years’ worth of care home fees before her victim’s bank manager became suspicious and raised the alarm.

In a statement, her "vulnerable” victim said she was “angry she had been stolen from so blatantly and felt very let down” at 37-year-old Taylor.

Nottingham Crown Court.

She wrote cheques and set up an online arrangement to take the money, but the financial impact was not as great as it could have been, the court heard.

Taylor, of Tilford Road, Newstead, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation when she appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on October 21, 2022.

Lucky Thandi, mitigating, said: “The offence itself is nasty. This was a familial relationship which has plainly broken down.

“It was an opportunity she saw. There is nothing on her record to suggest she was dishonest before.”

She said Taylor had a secret gambling addiction for eight years and was dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“It simply spiralled," Ms Thandi said. “It wasn't committed out of spite or to fund a lavish lifestyle. She found herself in a hole.”

She said Taylor’s 19-year marriage has now ended and the mother-of-four hasn’t re-offended or gambled for a year.

“The reality is that the punishment Ms Taylor has suffered is perhaps beyond anything this court can impose,” she said.

Taylor, who pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, suffers from fibromyalgia, nerve damage, depression and breathing problems.

On Thursday, Recorder Michael Stephens told her: “You sought to assist her, but in doing that you took advantage of the opportunity that was presented to you and helped yourself to her funds.

“In some ways you have already served a sentence as this offending goes back three years.”