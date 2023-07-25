New date set for Selston councillor at Crown Court on police assault charge

Martin, aged 57, of Lawrence Park, Underwood, denied assault by beating of an emergency worker, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court in May.

It is alleged the assault happened at his home address on November 11, last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Nottinghamshire Council Ashfield Independents member elected to have his case heard before a jury at the Crown Court.

Coun David Martin

Fellow Ashfield Independents – Ashfield Council leader Jason Zadrozny, and his deputy Tom Hollis - appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court last Friday to deny separate proceedings.