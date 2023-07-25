News you can trust since 1952
New date set for Selston councillor at Crown Court on police assault charge

A new date has been set for the pre-trial preparation hearing of Coun David Martin.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 15:33 BST

Martin, aged 57, of Lawrence Park, Underwood, denied assault by beating of an emergency worker, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court in May.

It is alleged the assault happened at his home address on November 11, last year.

The Nottinghamshire Council Ashfield Independents member elected to have his case heard before a jury at the Crown Court.

Coun David Martin
Fellow Ashfield Independents – Ashfield Council leader Jason Zadrozny, and his deputy Tom Hollis - appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court last Friday to deny separate proceedings.

Zadrozny denied 22 charges, including fraud, money laundering, tax-dodging and possessing cocaine.