ASB awareness week launches today, July 18, and will showcase all the work being done to tackle the issue.

The week will highlight how members of the public can report issues, the tools being used by officers to engage with people and some of the great partnership work taking place to work with youngsters and educate them.

Operations, patrols, partnership working and engagement days are all set to take place over the coming days as officers work together alongside councillors and members of the public to tackle issues such as off-road biking, car meets, drugs and noisy behaviour.

The week is also an opportunity to focus on some of the initiatives out there in the community working with youngsters and giving them a place to be safe.

Inspector Mike Ebbins, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This week of action is the perfect opportunity for us to shine a light on the work being done by us to tackle ASB.

“We know that this is an issue that affects people across the whole of Nottinghamshire, whether that’s because of noisy behaviour, vandalism, drugs, littering, the use of off-road bikes, car meets and anything that causes harassment or is distressing to members of the public.

“Tackling this sort of behaviour remains a priority for the police service and we are continuing to make sure that we listen to any community concerns, engage and educate youngsters and, where appropriate, take action.

“We know that this kind of behaviour is only committed by a very small minority, but that it can cause utter misery for communities and members of the public, so this week is a great opportunity for us to show them some of the work being done by officers and our partners.