‘Nasty drunk’ assaulted customer in Mansfield takeaway for complaining about pizza toppings

An “irate” Tony Shooter entered the King Kebab shop, on Leeming Street, Mansfield town centre, on August 28, last year, just before 7pm, Stefan Fox, prosecuting, said.

Nottingham Crown Court was shown CCTV of Shooter, aged 46, hitting the man, who was much smaller than him, twice in the face – while subject to a community order for violence.

He continued to beat him while he was on the ground for the next three to four minutes, despite the efforts of shop workers to stop him.

Nottingham Crown Court

The altercation ended when Shooter released his victim from a sleeper hold, which Mr Fox said was akin to strangulation.

The man was left “in a great deal of pain” with swelling and cuts to his face and arm.

The court heard Shooter has six previous convictions for nine offences, all for violence, and was last in trouble in December 2021, when he received a 12-month community order for assaulting members of his family in an “ongoing feud”.

Victoria Rose, mitigating, said Shooter had completed unpaid work as part of the community order before downing eight pints and four shorts while watching Nottingham Forest.

She said he did not like the way his victim was complaining about the toppings on his pizza.

A large part of the exchange was Shooter trying to retrieve his phone and he kept his distance afterwards, Ms Rose added.

She said Shooter’s partner, who witnessed the attack while sitting on a mobility scooter outside the shop, has been diagnosed with cancer and Shooter has given up his job to be her main carer.

Sentencing, Judge Steven Coupland told him: “You’re a nasty drunk. This is the second time in recent memory you have got loaded up on drink and been violent to other people.”

However, there was no suggestion he had reoffended and he has made efforts to reduce his alcohol intake.