News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
49 minutes ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
1 hour ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
16 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
16 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
18 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff

In photos: Lost Mansfield family photos found in North Wales - do you recognise anyone?

A series of family photos from Mansfield have been found in North Wales – do you recognise anyone? Are these your photos?

By Phoebe Cox
Published 3rd May 2023, 07:30 BST

Peter Roberts from North Wales, found a family photo album with photos dating back to the 1960s, as he helped his daughter move house.

Mr Roberts said: “The photos and postcards are addressed to a Mr and Mrs G. Cooper, of Sadler Street, Mansfield.

“We live in North Wales, so have no connection to this address, but I'm sure the album would be of great sentimental value to the owner.”

Mr Robert shared a small selection from the album, with hopes of finding its original owner.

He said: “The postcards seem to have been sent from a son to parents living at Sadler Street from Holland, Belgium and France during the 1960s.

“I realise some of these people may not be with us now, but maybe family may recognise and still live locally. I have no idea how the album ended up in North Wales.”

Do you recognise anyone? Email your Chad at [email protected]

A blast from the past. Anyone recognise these faces?

1. Swinging sixties

A blast from the past. Anyone recognise these faces? Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Great photos from the album. Do you recognise this man?

2. Dapper

Great photos from the album. Do you recognise this man? Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Lovely family photos. Do you know the people in the photo?

3. Lovely

Lovely family photos. Do you know the people in the photo? Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
A postcard addressed to Mr and Mrs Cooper.

4. Sadler Street

A postcard addressed to Mr and Mrs Cooper. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:North WalesMansfieldBelgiumFranceChad