In photos: Lost Mansfield family photos found in North Wales - do you recognise anyone?

A series of family photos from Mansfield have been found in North Wales – do you recognise anyone? Are these your photos?

Peter Roberts from North Wales, found a family photo album with photos dating back to the 1960s, as he helped his daughter move house.

Mr Roberts said: “The photos and postcards are addressed to a Mr and Mrs G. Cooper, of Sadler Street, Mansfield.

“We live in North Wales, so have no connection to this address, but I'm sure the album would be of great sentimental value to the owner.”

Mr Robert shared a small selection from the album, with hopes of finding its original owner.

He said: “The postcards seem to have been sent from a son to parents living at Sadler Street from Holland, Belgium and France during the 1960s.

“I realise some of these people may not be with us now, but maybe family may recognise and still live locally. I have no idea how the album ended up in North Wales.”

Do you recognise anyone? Email your Chad at [email protected]

1 . Swinging sixties A blast from the past. Anyone recognise these faces? Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Dapper Great photos from the album. Do you recognise this man? Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Lovely Lovely family photos. Do you know the people in the photo? Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Sadler Street A postcard addressed to Mr and Mrs Cooper. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales