Motorists targeted in Shirebrook parking crackdown

Bad parking in Shirebrook has been targeted in a joint crackdown.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:32 BST

The action, by civil parking enforcement officers and members of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhoods team, follows complaints about parking in the town.

A police team spokesman said: “We are pleased to say Park Road appeared to be calm at the end of school time.

Parking enforcement officers in action in Shirebrook.Parking enforcement officers in action in Shirebrook.
Parking enforcement officers in action in Shirebrook.
“People have been advised on their parking and we are pleased to say they complied with their instructions and moved on.

“Three tickets were issued on Market Place for parking on double yellow lines – please remember, no parking on the double yellow lines unless you have a blue badge.

“We were surprised when we spoke to some blue badge holders who didn’t display their badge – if you've got it, display it.

“Please also remember the civil parking enforcement officers do visit Shirebrook and will be back.”