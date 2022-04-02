The 40-year-old man was riding along the A38 Alfreton Road at around 6.30am on Tuesday morning when he was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

He was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre for treatment but sadly passed away on Thursday with his family at his side.

A woman in her twenties was also injured and remains in hospital.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning (March 29) on the A38.

The collision occurred on the west-bound carriageway near Costa Coffee and Shell petrol stations and saw both sides of the A38 blocked.

Officers investigating what happened are still appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Sadly, a man has now lost his life as a result of what happened on Tuesday morning.

“His family are being supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we are still seeking additional witnesses to what happened.

“We are especially keen to speak with anyone who may have dashcam footage of this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 72 of March 29 2022.