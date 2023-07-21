Motorbike and quad bike seized as police tackle nuisance riders in Mansfield and Shirebrook
Members of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team seized the electric quad bike yesterday, July 20.
A team spokesman said it was being driven on the public highway, but the rider had no licence, insurance or tax.
He said: “We hope this helps reduce the anti-social behaviour the community suffer from daily with these bikes.
“We are glad to have already received a positive response about our efforts after this and can assure you it won’t be long until we catch up with the other few riding around on the electric bikes.”
The motorbike was seized on Windmill Lane, Mansfield, by officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s roads policing unit.
A team spokesman said: “The Yamaha motorbike failed to stop for us in Mansfield. After a short pursuit the rider ran out of talent and the bike was recovered.”