Motorbike and quad bike seized as police tackle nuisance riders in Mansfield and Shirebrook

Members of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team seized the electric quad bike yesterday, July 20.

A team spokesman said it was being driven on the public highway, but the rider had no licence, insurance or tax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We hope this helps reduce the anti-social behaviour the community suffer from daily with these bikes.

Police in Shirebrook seized this electric quad bike after the rider was caught driving it on the public highway without a licence, insurance or tax. (Photo by: Derbyshire Police)

“We are glad to have already received a positive response about our efforts after this and can assure you it won’t be long until we catch up with the other few riding around on the electric bikes.”

The motorbike was seized on Windmill Lane, Mansfield, by officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s roads policing unit.