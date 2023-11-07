More victims identified after Mansfield Bully XL rampage leaves two in hospital

A man and a woman remain in hospital following a dog attack in Mansfield.

Officers were called to the Hickling Court area shortly after 11pm on Friday (3 November 2023) following reports a large dog had attacked people and was on the loose.

Police attended and seized the animal, believed to be an XL Bully type, from a nearby flat. It remains in secure kennels.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control.

The block of flats where a dog attack took place

He remains in hospital for treatment after suffering injuries to his head and body.

His injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening and he has been bailed while police continue with their inquiries.

A second injured person, a woman, also remains in hospital after suffering injuries to her body.

It's currently believed she fell from the window of a flat where the attack began.

Her injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

Police also arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control. She wasn’t injured during the incident and has since been released on bail.

Following initial police inquiries into the incident, two more injured victims were identified. One man suffered wounds to his head and body and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another man suffered an injury to his arm. It is believed he declined medical treatment.

Detective Inspector James Oakton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our inquiries are ongoing into this incident. I’d urge anyone who has any information about what happened, which could aid our investigation, to please get in contact with us if they haven’t already done so.”

If you have information, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 823 of 3 November. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Photos taken today on Sunday show a smashed window pane around 9ft (2.5m) from the ground in the stare well of a multi-resident property.

And locals, who wished to remain nameless, indicated this was the site of the terrifying attack.