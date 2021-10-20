More than 40 football banning orders for Mansfield Town fans

Hundreds of new orders were handed out to supporters across England and Wales in 2020-21, despite most matches being played behind closed doors or at limited capacity.

Of those, two involved Mansfield Town fans, according to Home Office figures, meaning 45 bans were in place among supporters of the club as of August 1.

The orders, handed down by courts to prevent violence or disorder connected with football matches, stop people attending regulated matches and are issued after a conviction for a football-related offence or following complaints from the police or Crown Prosecution Service.

There were also 116 arrests related to football nationally during the 2020-21 season.

At the beginning of August, there were 1,359 in force across the top five English divisions.

None involved Stags fans.

Most of the arrests – 96 – were linked to Euro 2020 matches, with fans most likely to have been apprehended over violent or public disorder and alcohol or drug-related offences.

On Monday, England was given a one-match stadium ban following unrest at Wembley Stadium during the Euro 2020 final, with the Football Association fined for the ‘lack of order and discipline inside and around the stadium’.

Abuse

Chief Constable Mark Roberts, National Police Chiefs' Council football policing lead, said anyone who commits an offence at a football ground could expect to face consequences.

He said: “Everyone saw the appalling scenes during the Euros and there have been concerning levels of disorder at football in recent years, including assaults on stewards and numerous hate crimes.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated and is not something real fans attending matches should have to witness.”

A national drop in arrests and banning orders – down to 208 from 360 the season before – is linked to the majority of matches being played without spectators last season due to coronavirus restrictions, but also reflects a wider downward trend, the Home Office said.

A Home Office spokesman said: “We are also taking action to tackle online racist abuse in football by seeking to amend legislation, so online abusers can be barred from stadiums in the same way violent thugs are barred from grounds.”

Mansfield Town FC have been approached for comment.