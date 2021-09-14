More support on your doorstep for domestic abuse victims in Nottinghamshire

In April Nottinghamshire Police launched a new response car service that would be available to support victims in Mansfield and Ashfield at peak times on Friday and Saturday nights.

Initially set to run for a trial period of 12 months, the service has now been expanded to cover the whole of Nottinghamshire, with two cars on duty covering the north and south of the county.

Each car is staffed by an Independent Domestic Violence Advisor (IDVA) from Nottinghamshire Women’s Aid and Juno Women’s Aid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Domestic abuse victims across Nottinghamshire are now being supported by an expanded emergency response service

The service works to support all victims of domestic abuse but pays particularly close attention to those who are reluctant to speak to officers.

By pairing a police officer with an expert domestic abuse advisor, the initiative aims to deliver the best possible support to victims and improve the rate of successful prosecutions and better safeguard victims.

DC Paul Crofts said: “We take all incidents of domestic abuse extremely seriously and are committed to getting victims the very best support and advice as soon as possible. This helps us to keep them safe and allows us to collect the very best possible evidence to use in future prosecutions.

“Sadly, we know that victims of domestic abuse can retract complaints or become less cooperative in the days after incidents have happened – often because of pressure from the perpetrator or their family. We also know that they can be very fearful of the consequences of a criminal investigation on their family life.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry said: “We know that too often that victims are reluctant to speak out in situations of domestic violence, and so I was pleased to be able to fund this innovative new service to give victims on-the-ground instant support and advice from trained advisors.”