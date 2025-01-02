More reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 11:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Mansfield and Nottingham.

Elizabeth Ridge, 49, of Ludborough Walk, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: criminal damage, affray, assault by beating. Sentence: 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 10 days of rehabilitation. Compensation: £350.

Frances McShane, 36, of Barbara Square, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop. Fine: £80. Surcharge: £32. Compensation: £122.50.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Martin Bailey, 42, of Barbara Square, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop. Fine: £80. Surcharge: £32. Compensation: £122.50.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Danny Emmerson, 38, of no fixed address, found guilty (proved in absence): theft by finding, theft from a shop. Sentence: 24 weeks. Compensation: £493.87.

Peter Eaton, 35, of Barker Street, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, and common assault of an emergency worker. Sentence: 12 month community order with 9 month alcohol treatment and 15 rehabilitation days. Fine: £80. Costs: £85.

Stewart Yapp, 47, of Church Hill, Sutton, admitted: adult attempt to engage in sexual communication with a child. Sentence: 36 month community order with 31 day programme. Sexual harm prevention order. Required to register with the police for: 5 years. Fine: £500. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ryan Somma, 38, of Hazel Grove, Hucknall, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, and use threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. Sentence: 12 month conditional disharge. Fine: £115. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £46.00. Compensation: £50.

Read More
Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield

Ricky Evans, 29, of Babworth Court, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 12 month community order with a 26 day programme, 12 rehabilitation days and 40 hours of unpaid work. Compensation: £379. Costs: £85.

Ellen Pagdin, 49, of Rotherham road, New Houghton, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. Sentence: 12 month conditional discharge. Compensation: £130.

Steven Hannah, 41, of Gordon Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Compensation: £103.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kirsty Daniel, 43, of no fixed abode, Sutton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely crack cocaine. Fine: £120. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification: 12 months.

Jake Kingston, 30, of Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification: 12 months.

Liam Burns, 29, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of controlled drugs above the specified limit, namely cocaine and cannabis, and drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Sentence: 12 month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work. Disqualification: 28 months. Costs: £85.

Thomas Payne, 28, of Verona Court, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. Fine: 133. Costs: 85. Disqualification: 36 months.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice