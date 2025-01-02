More reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Mansfield and Nottingham.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elizabeth Ridge, 49, of Ludborough Walk, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: criminal damage, affray, assault by beating. Sentence: 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 10 days of rehabilitation. Compensation: £350.

Frances McShane, 36, of Barbara Square, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop. Fine: £80. Surcharge: £32. Compensation: £122.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Bailey, 42, of Barbara Square, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop. Fine: £80. Surcharge: £32. Compensation: £122.50.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Danny Emmerson, 38, of no fixed address, found guilty (proved in absence): theft by finding, theft from a shop. Sentence: 24 weeks. Compensation: £493.87.

Peter Eaton, 35, of Barker Street, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, and common assault of an emergency worker. Sentence: 12 month community order with 9 month alcohol treatment and 15 rehabilitation days. Fine: £80. Costs: £85.

Stewart Yapp, 47, of Church Hill, Sutton, admitted: adult attempt to engage in sexual communication with a child. Sentence: 36 month community order with 31 day programme. Sexual harm prevention order. Required to register with the police for: 5 years. Fine: £500. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Somma, 38, of Hazel Grove, Hucknall, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, and use threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. Sentence: 12 month conditional disharge. Fine: £115. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £46.00. Compensation: £50.

Ricky Evans, 29, of Babworth Court, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 12 month community order with a 26 day programme, 12 rehabilitation days and 40 hours of unpaid work. Compensation: £379. Costs: £85.

Ellen Pagdin, 49, of Rotherham road, New Houghton, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. Sentence: 12 month conditional discharge. Compensation: £130.

Steven Hannah, 41, of Gordon Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Compensation: £103.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirsty Daniel, 43, of no fixed abode, Sutton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely crack cocaine. Fine: £120. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification: 12 months.

Jake Kingston, 30, of Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification: 12 months.

Liam Burns, 29, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of controlled drugs above the specified limit, namely cocaine and cannabis, and drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Sentence: 12 month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work. Disqualification: 28 months. Costs: £85.

Thomas Payne, 28, of Verona Court, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. Fine: 133. Costs: 85. Disqualification: 36 months.