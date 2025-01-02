More reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield
Elizabeth Ridge, 49, of Ludborough Walk, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: criminal damage, affray, assault by beating. Sentence: 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 10 days of rehabilitation. Compensation: £350.
Frances McShane, 36, of Barbara Square, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop. Fine: £80. Surcharge: £32. Compensation: £122.50.
Martin Bailey, 42, of Barbara Square, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop. Fine: £80. Surcharge: £32. Compensation: £122.50.
Danny Emmerson, 38, of no fixed address, found guilty (proved in absence): theft by finding, theft from a shop. Sentence: 24 weeks. Compensation: £493.87.
Peter Eaton, 35, of Barker Street, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, and common assault of an emergency worker. Sentence: 12 month community order with 9 month alcohol treatment and 15 rehabilitation days. Fine: £80. Costs: £85.
Stewart Yapp, 47, of Church Hill, Sutton, admitted: adult attempt to engage in sexual communication with a child. Sentence: 36 month community order with 31 day programme. Sexual harm prevention order. Required to register with the police for: 5 years. Fine: £500. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.
Ryan Somma, 38, of Hazel Grove, Hucknall, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, and use threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. Sentence: 12 month conditional disharge. Fine: £115. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £46.00. Compensation: £50.
Ricky Evans, 29, of Babworth Court, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: 12 month community order with a 26 day programme, 12 rehabilitation days and 40 hours of unpaid work. Compensation: £379. Costs: £85.
Ellen Pagdin, 49, of Rotherham road, New Houghton, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. Sentence: 12 month conditional discharge. Compensation: £130.
Steven Hannah, 41, of Gordon Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Compensation: £103.
Kirsty Daniel, 43, of no fixed abode, Sutton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely crack cocaine. Fine: £120. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification: 12 months.
Jake Kingston, 30, of Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification: 12 months.
Liam Burns, 29, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of controlled drugs above the specified limit, namely cocaine and cannabis, and drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Sentence: 12 month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work. Disqualification: 28 months. Costs: £85.
Thomas Payne, 28, of Verona Court, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. Fine: 133. Costs: 85. Disqualification: 36 months.