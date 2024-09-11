Meden Vale man was double drink-drive limit when he hit central reservation
Chase Preston was driving a blue Ford Fiesta and swerved "all over the road" after the collision at 1.30am on August 26.
Katherine Wilson, prosecuting, said he initially claimed his mum was coming to pick him up on Leeming Lane North but later admitted what had happened.
A breath test revealed he had 69 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Preston, of previous good character, deserved credit for his guilty plea.
Preston, aged 20, of Netherfield Lane, Meden Vale, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
He was fined £253, based on his income, with a £101 surcharge and £85 court costs.
He was disqualified for 20 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce then ban by 25 per cent if he completes it before October 7 2025.