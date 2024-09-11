Meden Vale man was double drink-drive limit when he hit central reservation

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 11th Sep 2024, 15:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Meden Vale man was twice over the drink-drive limit when he collided with the central reservation in Mansfield, a court has heard.

Chase Preston was driving a blue Ford Fiesta and swerved "all over the road" after the collision at 1.30am on August 26.

Katherine Wilson, prosecuting, said he initially claimed his mum was coming to pick him up on Leeming Lane North but later admitted what had happened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A breath test revealed he had 69 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.placeholder image
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
placeholder image
Read More
Reports from the courts: the latest cases in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Preston, of previous good character, deserved credit for his guilty plea.

Preston, aged 20, of Netherfield Lane, Meden Vale, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was fined £253, based on his income, with a £101 surcharge and £85 court costs.

He was disqualified for 20 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce then ban by 25 per cent if he completes it before October 7 2025.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice