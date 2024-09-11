Meden Vale man was double drink-drive limit when he hit central reservation

A Meden Vale man was twice over the drink-drive limit when he collided with the central reservation in Mansfield, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chase Preston was driving a blue Ford Fiesta and swerved "all over the road" after the collision at 1.30am on August 26.

Katherine Wilson, prosecuting, said he initially claimed his mum was coming to pick him up on Leeming Lane North but later admitted what had happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A breath test revealed he had 69 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Preston, of previous good character, deserved credit for his guilty plea.

Preston, aged 20, of Netherfield Lane, Meden Vale, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was fined £253, based on his income, with a £101 surcharge and £85 court costs.

He was disqualified for 20 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce then ban by 25 per cent if he completes it before October 7 2025.