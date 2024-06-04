Meden Vale man caused £730 of damage when he drunkenly booted pub door

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young Meden Vale man who damaged a pub door was brought before the courts when he failed to pay the £730 repair bill.

The landlord of the Crates and Grapes pub in Warsop saw Connor Bown kicking the front door at around 1.30am, on August 21, last year, magistrates were told.

He was originally cautioned on condition he paid compensation.

He made full admissions in his interviews and said he was trying to obtain keys from his partner as he thought she was inside.

He admitted being under the influence of drink and drugs and accepted he didn’t think about the consequences of his actions.

Bown, who has no previous convictions, told magistrates he had been told the payment plan hasn’t started yet.

The 20-year-old, of Hatfield Avenue, Meden Vale, admitted criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.