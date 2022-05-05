Victor Marke broke down after he was asked how one of his alleged victims knew about his preference for watching lesbian sex.

He denied this and said: “I am bisexual. Nobody knew until today. Now everyone knows.”

Prosecutor Ahmed Hossain QC told Marke, during cross-examination today: “You groomed these two girls, so you could do what you wanted with them sexually.”

Victor Marke and actress Zara Marke, arrive at Nottingham Crown Court, April 28 2022. Zara Phythian - who appeared in Doctor Strange with Benedict Cumberbatch - is accused of numerous sexual offences along with her husband Victor Marke. Mr Marke and Ms Phythian - whose legal name is now Zara Marke - are jointly accused of 14 charges of sexual activity with a child in relation to the woman.

Marke denied this and accused one of the girls of having drug issues and being involved with gangs. He told the police she was ‘a thief, a liar and a problem child’.

Mr Hossain asked how the girl would know about his and his wife’s collection of sex toys, and said they were used ‘in sexual activity between yourself, Zara and the girl’.

Marke admitted cheating on his wife with the girl and having sex with her, legally and consensually, when she was aged 18.

“I am not proud of it,” he said. “It's a low part of my life. I am ashamed of it.”

Mr Hossain said Marke became self-conscious when the girl made oral sex signs in a pub, because they were in ‘a secret relationship’.

The 59-year-old, of Mavis Avenue, Ravenshead, maintained it was because of the presence of English Defence League members.

Embrace

He embraced his former wife and co-accused and wept when he returned to the dock.

Nottingham Crown Court also heard from character witnesses who described Marke as ‘diligent, honest and passionate about his job’ and said he was ‘a decent, respectful and a wonderful person.’

Earlier this week, the court heard his former wife, Zara Marke, 36, of Taurus Close, Mansfield, who appeared in the Marvel Comics film Doctor Strange under the name Zara Phythian and owned Mansfield martial arts school Personal Best Academy, told police: “I am not a paedophile or a rapist, nor is Victor. I just feel sick right now and angry.”

The jury also heard police reviewed electronic devices and media, which included videos of sexual encounters involving Zara and Victor and other men.

The trial continues.