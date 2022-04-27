Victor Marke, 59, of Mavis Avenue, Ravenshead, is accused of sexually abusing two children, while his wife Zara Marke, 36, of Taurus Close, Mansfield is accused of sexually abusing one of them with him. They both deny the allegations.

A jury at Nottingham Crown Court was shown video-taped interviews with the second complainant on Wednesday.

She said that, after giving her alcohol, Zara Marke gave her husband oral sex and dared her to join in. Victor Marke then had penetrative sex with her.

Nottingham Crown Court.

"I knew what they were doing to me was wrong," she said. "But I didn't know how to get out of the situation.

"I just tried to copy her (Zara) - her actions, her emotions, everything. It just repeated and repeated. He asked me to record them. It was just like they used me for their toy.

"I was really undeveloped. I had never done it before. I had always been very shy."

She said the couple later involved sex toys, video cameras and pornography in the abuse sessions, which she described as ‘like a porno film’.

"I would do whatever they asked me to do," she said. "It became this unspoken thing we just didn't speak about."

The court heard the abuse happened 'once or twice a month, maybe more,' over several years.

"I can't pin it down and remember,” she said. “All of the middle bit is a blur until I remember I left."

She added: "I don't really think she (Zara) drove it. I think she did it to make him happy because that's what they were into. It makes my skin crawl thinking about it”.

She said it felt like she was being ‘coached’ by Zara Marke to get better at the sexual activity, and estimated Victor Marke had sex with her about 20 times on different occasions.

The couple are jointly accused of 14 counts of sexual activity with a child in relation to the complainant, as they allegedly engaged in the sexual activity together.