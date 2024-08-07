A Mansfield man who was unable to register his dog as a banned breed because of a last-minute rule change was faced with a £1,000-plus bill for kennel costs after police seized the animal, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adrian Grabowski's American XL Bully Max was confiscated on June 4, after he informed police he'd missed the registration deadline of January 31, magistrates in Mansfield were told.

A police expert assessed three-year-old Max as non-aggressive and was ‘happy for him to be returned’, magistrates in Mansfield were told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dog was finally returned to him two months later after incurring £1,417 housing costs.

Grabowski was given an absolute discharge by Mansfield magistrates. Photo: Google

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: "He should not be prosecuted.

"There have been serious errors and missed opportunities to deal with it in another way."

He described Max as ‘pleasant, sociable dog in good fettle’ who was well-cared for by a ‘decent, honest law-abiding citizen’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said Grabowski was seriously injured after he was run over by a motorist while walking Max and couldn't work while he recovered.

By the time he had the money to register Max, a week before the deadline, he discovered online applications were being refused.

Mr Perry continued: "He was pulling his hair out trying to get the dog registered.

"It was unfair for the goalposts to be moved."

He received no contact from police until a warrant was issued and the dog was seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Max also contracted pneumonia while in the kennels.

Grabowski, aged 38, of Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield, received an absolute discharge with no fines or costs after admitting having custody of a fighting dog, when he appeared in court on August 6.